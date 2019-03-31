Sporting 'Sirs' Bill Beaumont and Ian Botham reunited for special Fylde celebration

They enjoyed battles of wits over many a ‘home and away’ round as captains on the BBC quiz show A Question of Sport, but there was no question which of Sir Bill Beaumont and Sir Ian Botham was playing at home last week.

Sir Bill’s knighthood in the New Year Honours was marked with a special private celebration at his rugby home of Fylde RFC, surrounded by family, friends, many of the sport’s great and good, and his old pal ‘Beefy’, the cricket legend and Beaumont’s panel game rival of the 1980s and 90s.

Top broadcaster John Inverdale undertook master of ceremonies duties as distinguished guests from the rugby and wider sporting world travelled from far and wide to honour Beaumont, Fylde RFC’s most famous son, the former England and British Lions captain and the current chairman of World Rugby.

They included Brian Ashton, Gareth Davies, Mike Dixon, Brett Gosper, Dusty Hare, Nigel Melville, Ian Ritchie, Steve Smith John Spencer, Richard Trickey and Peter Wheeler.

Fylde RFC chairman Dave Young, Beaumont’s former second row partner, said the club was honoured that Sir Bill chose The Woodlands as the venue for his private event , while former England centre and Lions manager Spencer paid a brilliant tribute to his old school friend.

Fylde’s hospitality partners Campbell & Rowley provided a ‘fine dining’ men, which was enjoyed by the 100-plus guests alongside all the sporting banter.