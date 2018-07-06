Sun shines on Steven Croft’s Lytham testimonial

Cricket enthusiasts enjoyed a sizzling evening and a game to match at Church Road as Lytham CC staged a star-studded testimonial match for Steven Croft.

It’s one of a series of events for the Blackpool-born all-rounder, who has been granted a testimonial in his 14th season with the Red Rose county.

And it was fitting that Croft, who also appears for Lytham, played a leading role in his Lancashire XI’s thrilling 10-run victory over a Lytham XI.

Croft, 33, was Lancashire’s leading scorer in the T20 match with 33 from 41 balls.

Croft’s side included his Red Rose team-mates Keaton Jennings (33), Graham Onions and Stephen Parry, while former Lancashire favourite Sajid Mahmood made 34 not out.

St Annes professional Amar Ullah took 3-35.

Lytham’s Joshua Holden led the reply with 61 off 36 balls until he was bowled by Croft.

Tom Jefferson scored 43 and Lytham required 16 for victory off the last over, falling short in a thrilling finale at 156-4.

Lytham: Cornall, Jefferson, Laker, Knight, Ullah, Holden, Saunders, Maddock, Vahaluwala, Bulcock, Wilcox

Lancashire: Croft, Jennings, Schofield, Mahmood, Parry, Shahzad, Cole, Newby, Cheetham, Sanders, Onions.