Toby Lester puts pen to paper on a new deal with Lancashire CCC

Poulton’s Toby Lester has been rewarded with a new deal for his progress with Lancashire CCC in 2018.

Along with all-rounder Danny Lamb, the 25-year-old bowler has penned a new two-year contract extension with the Red Rose.

That will see the pair remain at Emirates Old Trafford until at least the end of the 2020 season.

Lester, who is spending his winter with North Sydney Cricket Club, impressed during the club’s T20 campaign this season, as Lancashire Lightning reached Vitality Blast Finals Day.

The left-arm seamer picked up 15 wickets at an average of just 22, including a career best 4-25 during the win over Derbyshire Falcons at Emirates Old Trafford in the Vitality Blast.

Lester said: “I am very pleased to have signed a new contract with the Red Rose.

“The club has shown great faith in me throughout my development and have been crucial to my progress as a cricketer. It is exciting to be part of this young and talented squad.

“To play a significant role in the run to Finals Day this year was brilliant for me and I hope to build on those experiences over the next couple of years.”