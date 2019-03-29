Aled Jones and Russell Watson: Emotions will run high when vocal powerhouses perform at Blackpool Opera House

You’ll have to forgive Aled Jones for having a few tears in his eyes when he steps onto the Opera House stage alongside pal Russell Watson later in the year.

The singer is warning audiences that it’ll be “massively emotional” when two of the classical world’s vocal powerhouses stop off in Blackpool in September as they tour their debut album, In Harmony.

Aled said: “I haven’t performed in the Winter Gardens since playing Joseph in Joseph and the Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat.

“It was one of the happiest times living in St Annes and driving over to the Winter Gardens to perform.

“One of the proudest moments of my life was when there was a golden board [of honour] unveiled in the Winter Gardens with my name on it alongside Shirley Bassey and Les Dawson.

“I love Blackpool, it’s been a second home.

“Blackpool is where I met my wife on North Pier and my mother-in-law lives on the Fylde coast.

“You will probably see a few tears from me when I walk out on the Opera House stage.

“It is going to be massively emotional for me.”

Having moved in the same circles for nearly 20 years, Aled approached Russell to collaborate for his next big project.

The duo released their debut album together in November and, after receiving wide acclaim from both critics and fans, the tour seems like the next natural step.

Aled added: “Nobody expected our voices to go together but they did. We sing in harmony.

“On paper it shouldn’t work - Russell is high and loud, I’m baritone and sing lyrically.

“We thought it would be a big battle putting the album together – but it wasn’t, it was pretty simple.

“We both put a list together and we had some of the same songs on the list like You Raise Me Up and How Great Thou Art.

“The show is going to be huge - a band, great music, lots of up tempo songs.

“We will have a lot of fun.”

- Aled Jones and Russell Watson – In Harmony, comes to Blackpool Opera House on September 18. Tickets from available from the venue box office and axs.com