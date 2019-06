Queues formed hours ahead of the gates opening as eager owners of potentially lucrative heirlooms brought a wide variety of items to be valued by the popular BBC show’s panel of experts. Two editions of the Sunday evening show were being recorded at the Hall and they are set to be shown later in the year.

