A Christmas wish come true Lytham actor Oliver Smith, 9, shares life behind the scenes on new Netflix movie Father Christmas is Back with Elizabeth Hurley, Kelsey Grammer, Kris Marshall, Tallulah Riley and Ray Fearon

But if you look underneath all the A-list glamour, audiences will spot a new Christmas star on the rise Scream Theatre School pupil and Lytham lad nine-year-old Oliver Smith, who makes his film debut.
Directed by Philippe Martinez and Mick Davis, Father Christmas Is Back is a Netflix Original British comedy movie and it was written by the trio of Hannah Davis Law, David Conolly and Dylanne Corcoran.
The Christmas film centres on four sisters from a dysfunctional family, who reunite for the Christmas holiday in a Yorkshire mansion.
The estranged father joins the celebrations this year and inevitably, misunderstandings uncover the long-buried secret that tore their family apart so many years ago.