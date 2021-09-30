A diva and a piano - an evening with Lesley Garratt at Lytham Lowther Pavilion on October 1 - here's how to get your tickets

Lesley Garratt at the Lowther Pavilion

Lesley, 66, (pictured by Clive Conway Productions) will bring her behind-the-scenes stories of her life on the stage from more than 30 years of performing in the worlds of opera, musicals, television, radio, and concert.

The critically acclaimed performer, who recently returned to the English National Opera for the world premiere production of Nico Muhly’s Marnie will be joined by Anna Tilbrook- one of Britain’s most exciting pianists.

Anna , made her debut at the Wigmore Hall in 1999 and has since become a regular performer at Europe’s major concert halls and festivals, as well as coaching regularly for the Royal Opera, Covent Garden.

The show at the Lowther will start at 7.30pm and tickets are still available.

A spokesperson said: “Lesley Garrett is a singing whirlwind. She sweeps fans in her wake and gives them the exciting ride they want.”