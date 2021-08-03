A feast of food and drink awaits at Marine Hall Fleetwood for return of annual Fylde Coast Food & Drink Festival

Marine Hall will be the venue for the Fylde Food and Drink Festival

Organisers behind the annual Fylde Coast Food & Drink Festival have announced its return at the Marine Hall and Gardens on Sunday August 15.

The free event promises to be a food-filled day out for all the family to enjoy with local suppliers showcasing a spread with chocolates, cakes and coffees, artisan sauces, spices and preserves, speciality cheese and chutney’s, pies and puddings.

Coun Lynne Bowen portfolio holder for leisure, health and community engagement at Wyre Council said: ““With live music and entertainment, children’s activities and of course the delicious local food and drink, the Fylde Coast Food and Drink Festival is the perfect event by the seaside for all the family to enjoy.

It has been wonderful to be able to plan this event for 2021 and provide an incredible free day out for people to enjoy this summer."

The event, taking place across the whole venue including the impressive main ballroom, the beautiful landscaped gardens, the brand new terrace bar on the colonnade and the Wyre beach bar will be open from 10am until 4pm.

Activities include live Owl displays, character meet and greets, free photo opportunities as well as lots of live music, exciting entertainment, dramatic aerial performances, walkabout theatre and a sporting activity area for everyone to enjoy this year too.