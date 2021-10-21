Blackpool Christmas Wonderland will see a return for Ride the Lights and New Year's Eve spectacular Fireworks Display - here is all you need to know about the all-new Christmas seasonal programme

Blackpool Ride the Lights returns for festive special on December 5

It has been revealed a festive special of Ride The Lights - which usually takes place at the end of August ahead of the Illuminations Switch-On - will be added to the season's events with another night to join in the fun on December 5.

And families will be invited to say “goodbye” to 2021 and get ready to say “hello” to 2022 with a celebratory fireworks display that will take place late afternoon on the Tower Festival Headland on New Year’s Eve.

A VisitBlackpool spokesperson said: “We are delighted to be able to announce two more events to add to what is already a fantastic programme of entertainment over the winter period.

New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular at Blackpool Tower Headland

“The run-up to Christmas last year was an extremely difficult and challenging one for so many families due to COVID restrictions and lockdowns. This year, we wanted to create two occasions when people can come together and celebrate.

“By staging both events late afternoon, early evening, we hope it will give the whole family an opportunity to come out and enjoy the best of Blackpool.”

Ride the Lights

Ride The Christmas Lights will give cyclists of all ages a chance to ride along a traffic-free promenade beneath the famous Illuminations.

It will take place on Sunday December 5, starting at 4pm in the afternoon and finish at 8pm.

Riders are welcome to decorate their bikes with colourful lights and lanterns to add to the festive atmosphere.

New Year's Eve Fireworks Spectacular

The free fireworks display, which will be launched around 5pm on December 31 from the beach in front of The Blackpool Tower creating a stunning finale to end the year.

Christmas in Blackpool

November and December sees the biggest programme of Christmas entertainment that Blackpool has staged in years. It is part of a £1m Council investment to rejuvenate the tourism economy.

In addition to the Illuminations remaining lit until January 3, there will be an indoor festive market at the Winter Gardens, a Christmas By The Sea village on the Tower Festival Headland with free-to-use synthetic skating rink, magic forest, log cabins, snowfalls, and themed light projection shows.

The new attractions will be complemented by traditional shows and pantomimes, and for the first time outside London, the FriendsFestive exhibition celebrating all the best seasonal moments from the hit TV show. It will run at the Winter Gardens from November 5-19.