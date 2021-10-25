If you're visiting the resort and are on the hunt for things to do with the kids, from mystery solving at Blackpool Zoo to magic shows and musical fun and comedy madness there's no shortage of things to do.

We've pulled together a list of activities across the region for tomorrow for all ages to enjoy.

Mystery at Blackpool Zoo

Lightpool Festival

The award-winning Lightpool Festival returns for October half-term until October 30. A myriad of indoor and outdoor spaces will come alive with large-scale light installations, larger than life projections, music and performance. Visitors can look forward to 16 new artworks, nine world premieres and one UK premiere, showcasing an unforgettable experience.

It’s two weeks of pure magic, music and illuminated magnificence – and it’s all free.

DO NOT MISS Illuminated Tram Parade Featuring Spark!, on Central Promenade, from 5.30pm on Wednesday 27 October

Elf the Musical at Blackpool Opera House

Back by popular demand and for one night only, the illuminated tram parade features a battleship, trawler and Great Western train travelling in convoy, joined by the high-impact drumming and superb choreography of the Spark! LED drummers, Lumidogs and a cast of illuminated giant puppets.

Around the World in 80s Days

Showtime 7.30pm

The hit musical comedy, an in-house production exclusive to The Grand Theatre and written by local writer Ian McFadden is back for a second run until November 5.

Around the World in 80s Days at Grand Theatre

A mash-up of 80s hits and a journey around the world based on Jules Verne’s acclaimed novel,

Tickets for the show, which start at 7.30pm throughout the week and 2pm and 7.30pm on Saturdays and Sundays, cost £18 or £15 for over-65s, under-18s, and 1894 Club members.

The show will run until Friday, November 5.

Evolution of Magic

Illuminated Tram Parade at Lightpool Festival on Wednesday

Showtime 7.30pm.

The Evolution Of Magic show at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Horseshoe is open to audiences until October 30.

The Evolution of Magic is a fast-paced, thrill riding and thoroughly entertaining show!

Starring Craig Christian Magician and Illusionist who has the dexterity of a true artist. He performs miracles with just a deck of cards. His urban and edgy style is changing the face of Magic and Entertainment. Whilst Elizabeth’s thought-provoking tales of the impossible delve into the world of the unknown.

You may recognise Elizabeth who has recently appeared and performed on the popular ITV show ‘Britain’s Got Talent’. Having got through to the semi-finals she shocked audiences with a terrifying audition that resulted in Amanda Holden swearing live on stage!

Craig and Elizabeth perform all over the world but enjoy coming back to the home of magic, that is Blackpool. This show is truly a performance not to be missed!

Elf the Musical

Showtime 7.30pm. Matinee show on Wednesday at 1pm.

Hit Christmas show and West End spectacular Elf The Musical - based on the Hollywood blockbuster movie featuring Will Ferrell - will bring some much-needed Christmas cheer to Blackpool Opera House next week.

With a sleigh full of laughs and a real spectacle of a production, the show brings to life some early magic to the festive season.

What dates will Elf the Musical be showing?

The production is opens at the Opera House, Winter Gardens until October 31.

Evening shows start at 7.30pm with matinees at 1pm on Saturday and Sunday dates.

Tickets are priced from £15 - visit http://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/whats-on/elf-the-musicalsSpookfest at Blackpool Zoo

Back by popular demand, Blackpool Zoo is staging Spookfest during half-term, challenging visitors to unravel the mystery of the missing pilot as parts of the park are eerily transformed, reflecting the days when the zoo was the site of an aerodrome.

The story goes that a newly built aircraft took off from Stanley Park Aerodrome on Thursday 31st October 1940 on its inaugural journey to Squires Gate Airport before tracking of the plane was lost….with the pilot and aircraft never seen or spoken about since…..