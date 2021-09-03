Blackpool is at the heart of the ball as Cinderella, filmed in the resort, premieres on Amazon Prime today

Kay Cannon, Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine behind the scenes of the movie filmed inside the Blackpool Tower Ballroom Amazon Pictures

The story has undergone live-action treatment – again – in the new feminist-friendly Kay Cannon musical starring international pop sensation Camila Cabello.

But film-lovers will not be able to view the new movie on the big screen in the resort, with only Reel Cinemas showing viewings in Chorley and Morecambe.

Sony Pictures sold the rights to Amazon in May and the film is one of many moved to streaming services amid ongoing box office uncertainty.

In the new version, produced and starring James Corden, Cinderella is an aspiring dress designer who does not want to stay confined to her stepmother’s basement or a royal life and instead has her sights set on being the next ‘girlboss.’

The tale, which includes a genderless fairy godmother, has a cast including Pierce Brosnan, Minnie Driver, Idina Menzel, and Billy Porter, with Nicholas Galitzine playing Prince Robert.

The soundtrack is a mash-up of remixed pop classics and original songs performed by Cabello and cast, including Menzel, who is best known for her voice of Princess Elsa in Frozen.

Cinderella began filming in 2020 with the cast in the resort during the March for the ball scenes, which saw the Tower Ballroom transformed into a palace setting.

Cinderella premieres on Amazon Prime today

Filming took place ahead of the £1.1 million restoration project that was completed there earlier this year.

Production had to be suspended owing to Covid and the film’s original release date of July put back.

Critics have so far offered mixed reviews of the movie- which sees Cabello make her film debut.

James Corden will be adding yet another musical and animal character to his resume as a footman-turned-mouse – and also produces the film – while comedians James Acaster and Romesh Ranganathan will be making their feature film debuts as Corden’s fellow mouse pals.

Camila Cabello and Nicholas Galitzine star as Cinderella and Prince Robert in the new Amazon Prime movie

Pierce Brosnan plays Prince Rowan, while Good Will Hunting star Minnie Driver takes the role of his wife Queen Beatrice.

Maddie Baillio and Charlotte Spencer feature as the spiteful step-sisters, whilst Idina Menzel turns villainess as the wicked stepmother Vivian.

Amazon Prime subscribers can watch the movie from today.

Blackpool Tower Ballroom takes centre stage in the new live-action movie directed by Kay Cannon.