Blackpool singer songwriter Rae Morris and grime artist Sophie Aspin collaborate on resort dedicated track Fish n Chips

Blackpool singer songwriter Rae Morris

But a collaboration might now be very much more than a social media tease after Rae posted a brief audio of a remixed track for single Fish n Chips and a picture of the pair together after a session in the recording studio.

The clip has already been garnering a lot of support online with Spice Girl and singer Melanie C praising the 'Blackpool massive.'

A release on the track, which features a rap dedicated to the resort is yet to be announced.

Sophie Aspin (centre) with youngsters from Grange Park taking part in a Grime music workshop

Read more: https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/charlotte-dawson-pays-tribute-to-the-best-grandad-les-dawson-as-she-shares-special-family-photograph-3248483Rae, 28, has been working behind the scenes in recent months completing edits on her highly awaited third album. Her last record Someone Out There was released in 2018.

Rapper Sophie first rose to fame as one of the aspiring grime artists of Blackpool Grime Media on Channel 4 docu-reality series 'It's Grime Up North' in 2019.

She has since created a career for herself as an online influencer, with more than one million followers on the platform Tik Tok.

It was on the social media channel the 18-year-old first shared a 'duet' using an overlay of Rae's lyrics over her rap after Rae put out a call for verse ideas to help complete the song.

Rae was so taken with the idea, she re-shared the video with a caption 'This is crazy. Fire'

Last year Sophie was thrust back in the spotlight after rival artist Millie B' former diss track about her 'Millie B Sophie Aspin Send' was sent viral on Tik Tok after American influence influencer Bella Poarch shared a lip-sync of the lyrics 'M to the B'

With more than half a billion views, 38 million likes it became one of the 'most watched' Tik Tok videos ever.