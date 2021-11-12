Bobby Ball Rock On Variety Show - take a look at pictures as stars take to Blackpool Opera House stage Tommy Cannon, Sheridan Smith, Sherrie Hewson in honour of 'Mr Showbiz' Bobby Ball at the inaugural event for the Bobby Ball Foundation

Sheridan Smith performs at Blackpool Opera House. Pictures Dave and Darren Nelson

A sell-out audience packed out Blackpool Opera House for the inaugural Bobby Ball Rock On Variety show in honour of the entertainment legend.

By Nicola Jaques
Friday, 12th November 2021, 9:05 pm

Bobby's wife Yvonne and his children Joanne, Rob, Darren and family joined a host of showbiz stars from Jason Manford, Russell Watson and Sheridan Smith for a very special evening of entertainment, raising vital funds for the Bobby Ball Foundation.

The comic, actor, singer and television host, who was adored by millions for his Cannon and Ball Show alongside his lifelong friend Tommy Cannon, died on October 28 2020, aged 76.

Here are some of the highlights so far from the variety event live at Blackpool Opera House.

Pictures Dave and Darren Nelson

1. Bobby Ball Rock On Variety Show, Blackpool Opera House

Jason Manford performs in Blackpool at the inaugural variety show

2. Bobby Ball Rock On Variety Show, Blackpool Opera House

Bobby's stage partner and life-long friend Tommy Cannon pays an emotional tribute to open the show

3. Bobby Ball Rock On Variety Show, Blackpool Opera House

Jason Manford at the Opera House

4. Bobby Ball Rock On Variety Show, Blackpool Opera House

Actresses Cheryl Fergison and Sherrie Hewson in Blackpool at the Winter Gardens

