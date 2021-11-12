Bobby Ball Rock On Variety Show Tommy Cannon shares emotional tribute to best friend 'Mr Showbiz' Bobby Ball at the inaugural event where stars Russell Watson, Sheridan Smith and Jason Manford will take to the stage
Stars of British entertainment from film, stage and television, Tommy Cannon, Russell Watson, Jason Manford, Sheridan Smith have descended on Blackpool Opera House for a night of classic entertainment to celebrate the life and legacy of legend entertainer Bobby Ball.
Bobby's sons Rob and Darren, who perform together as The Harper Brothers will also take to the iconic stage later this evening for the inaugural variety show in aid of the Bobby Ball Foundation
Walking on stage to tremendous applause, Bobby's best friend Tommy Cannon - who rocketed to the heights of fame with their double-act following their appearance on Opportunity Knocks in 1969 - said it had been painful not to have given him his pal a final goodbye.
His act tonight he said would be words 'from the heart' in honour of his lifelong friend and comedy partner. He said: "Tonight is without doubt a celebration of Bobby.
"Of course I'd like him to be by my side tonight. It's nerve-wracking to be here in Blackpool Opera House without him.
"Bobby was a barrel of laughs. He'd do anything for anybody. We'd been together for 57, nearly 58 years and sometimes we'd get to the stage of saying 'Shall we retire?' but Bobby would never have retired.'