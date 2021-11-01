Bonfire Night in the Fylde coast for 2021

It's that time of year again - when the crisp Autumn skies burn bright for Bonfire Night

With nearly all events cancelled owing to covid last year, 2021 is a chance for families in and around the Fylde coast to make up for lost time and 2021 an occasion to remember.

So for some of the best fireworks displays in and around Blackpool , the latest weather forecasts and all the details check out our guide of all the celebrations taking place locally.

There are a number of family fireworks displays taking place in and around Blackpool this weekend

Blackpool Cricket Club Firework night

When is it happening?

November 5, 2021 start time: 5pm, bonfirewill be lit at around 7.30pm and the firework extravaganza will start at approximately 8.15pm.

Where is it happening?

Blackpool Cricket Club will once again host their annual Fireworks extravaganza

Blackpool Cricket Club hosts its annual fireworks extravaganza. There’ll be a whole host of family-friendly entertainment with music, outdoor funfair, bouncy castle and other exciting activities

Range of food and drinks available for all the family, throughout the evening, including tea, coffee and hot chocolate.

Pay on the night at the gate. Tickets are priced at £5 each or £15 per family of four (children under 5yrs free).

Pete Marquis annual Bonfire

When is it happening?

November 2, 2021 start time: 6pm

Where is it happening?

Stanley Lodge Farm, Salwick Road, Treales

Pete Marquis is again kindly hosting his annual bonfire. He will be donating proceeds to Treales School.

This is a fabulous family event with an amazing firework display at Stanley Lodge Farm Come along there will be fun and refreshments

Garstang and District Lions Club,

When it is happening?

Saturday, November 6, start time: bonfire lighting at 7pm with fireworks following at 7.30pm

Where is it happening?

High Street Car Park, GarstangTickets:

Food and drink stalls will be available.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach

When is it happening?

Saturday, November 6, the park will be open from 11am to 5pm, with the fireworks set to light up the sky at closing time

Where is it happening?

This is a celebratory fireworks display to mark the attraction's 125th anniversary and will be their only fireworks display for 2021 at the park

Tickets: Admission tickets to the park must be purchased in advance

St Anne's Cricket Club Fireworks Display

When is it happening?

Thursday November 4, starting from 4pm Firework display at approx 7:30pm

Where is it happening?

Vernon Road, Lytham St Annes

Back by popular demand, join us for a firework and funfair extravaganza. Pavilion bar open from 4pm with hot food available in the pavilion & outdoors from 4pm

Family ticket for four: £10, Adults £3, Children £2

Purchase tickets at the clubhouse, which is open Monday to Friday, from 4pm and from 12pm at weekends.