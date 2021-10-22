Charlotte Dawson mixes up her comedy and bar skills for a day out with a twist and opens up online with fans about her health and fitness journey

The beauty entrepreneur, from Lytham, and daughter of the late entertainer Les Dawson turned her hand to bartending with a twist for a launch of a new brand of drinks with Cutwater Cocktails in the capital.

She documented her work commitments online, sharing with her 1.3million followers how this was her first working trip away since the birth of her first-born son Noah with fiance Matthew Sarsfield.

The family live in Manchester but are regularly seen in the Fylde coast visiting Charlotte's mum Tracey and her late dad's memorial statue in the Sunken Gardens, in North Promenade.

Charlotte Dawson switches up mum life for bar life on a recent working trip to London.

Les and Tracey met in Lytham in 1987 where she worked as a barmaid at a hotel bar near his home

Taking inspiration from her father’s comedy ways, Charlotte had some fun with revellers as she served up an array of cocktails without revealing they came straight from a can.

The 29-year-old star of Celebs Go Dating, Love Squad and Celebrity Bumps, said:" “I love a night of dancing and drinking cocktails with friends and my fiancé, Matt.

"Choosing my favourite cocktail is a tough one - I like so many, but I’d have to say Strawberry Margarita. It is the perfect combination of juicy strawberry and the blast of Tequila, and this one is a real belter."

Charlotte turned her hand to bartending in a new pop-up cocktail bar, The Cutwater Bar from Cutwater Spirits in London

Charlotte has also recently been very open with her loyal followers about her fitness and weight loss journey online, after a health scare whilst pregnant with son Noah.

She was diagnosed with gestational diabetes and "warned" she was in "danger" of Type Two diabetes, which was a real "wake-up call" for her after her dad's death in 1993.

"I started this fitness journey with the goal of avoiding type 2 diabetes because I had gestational diabetes and was warned I was still in danger after Noah was born,