Charlotte Dawson pays tribute to the 'best grandad' Les Dawson as she shares special family photograph

In the snap, shared to her hundreds of thousands of followers on Instagram, Charlotte can be seen wearing her father's silk dressing gown - the same one he is photographed in.

The reality star, recently seen on TV in MTVs Celebrity Bumps, has often spoken of the treasured garment and how it is a comfort for her in feeling connected to her dad, who died when she was just eight months old.

Former make up artist Charlotte, who grew up in the Fylde with mother Tracy, and now lives in Manchester with her fiance Matt Sarsfield, gave birth to their first child Noah in January.

The couple have regularly kept fans up to date on their journey into parenthood through social media and Charlotte was touched by the hundreds of supportive messages she received after recreating the picture.

Charlotte, 28, says that honouring her father is always the forefront of her mind, as she spends quality time with her little boy.

In the Instagram caption with the photograph, she wrote: "So I’ve wanted to reenact this picture for so long of baba me & my daddy with me & my Noah in my dad’s dressing gown which I still wear.

"I wish he was here so bad. He would be the best grandad to him, it breaks my heart so much.

"But I can’t wait for Noah to get to know all about his grandad Les... I know you're around, but sometimes that just doesn’t cut it. I want you here."

One poster responded: "Your dad brings back so many happy memories of my childhood with my mum and dad who have both now passed too. I'm sure he is keeping all the angels in heaven entertained."