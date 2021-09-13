Comedian Lloyd Griffith brings Not Just A Pretty Face to Blackpool Comedy Station

Comedian Lloyd Griffith will play Blackpool Comedy Station in October

Grimsby born Lloyd who fronted Can You Beat The Bookies? (BBC Three) has rescheduled dates for his brand new Not Just A Pretty Face UK tour and will perform at the Comedy Station on October 17.

He said: “I cannot express how excited I am about going back on tour again and performing to real life audiences.

"Having been cooped up inside for nearly a year, I'm gagging to get out on those stages. The Volvo is ready, the suitcase is packed. See you very soon."

Lloyd supported Jack Whitehall on the entirety of his Stood Up UK and Ireland arena tour through 2019 and 2020. He co-hosted 10 part action comedy gameshow series Flinch for Netflix and been seen as regular host of Sky’s flagship show Soccer AM.

He also featured in the Pay the Penalty Challenge where he attempted to save 2,020 penalties taken by Sam Quek in one day, and The Battle of the Channels Boat Race for Sport Relief (BBC).

His last tour the All Rounder tour saw additional dates added due to phenomenal demand and included a run of shows at London’s Soho Theatre.

Other recent TV appearances include Jonathan Ross’ Comedy Club (ITV), 8 Out Of 10 Cats (E4), Celebability (ITV2), Richard Osman’s House of Games (BBC Two), Comedy Central Live at The Comedy Store (Comedy Central), The Stand Up Sketch Show (ITV2), Comedy Games Night (Comedy Central/Channel 5) The Premier League Show (BBC Two) and even Songs of Praise (BBC Two). .