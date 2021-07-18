Fleur East and Sigala take performing to a whole new level at the top of the Blackpool Tower and the Pleasure Beach for Staycation spectacular

Fleur, co host James Barr and the crew from the Hits Radio Breakfast Show made it a day trip with a difference on their tour with the show for a series of Staycation special broadcasts.

And from delving into the arcades to creating waves in front of the Beach House, they even found time to welcome visiting Labour leader Keir Starmer for a brief chat on theshow during his whistle-top tour of the resort.

The 33-year-old singer, songwriter, rapper, dancer, radio presenter and TV personality was buzzing on the back of a ‘wicked’ day in the resort and said it had been a ‘must’ for the team on the summer tour.

She said: “Honestly it has been the most fun and what a wicked time we’ve had.

“I’ve never been to the Pleasure Beach so that was fantastic, the weather, all the people who have come out to say hello.

“And then we bumped into Keir Starmer when we were out having dinner and invited him on the show. It has definitely been a trip of surprises

“It’s been a great way for us to get back out there and give the hospitality and entertainment industry a boost but obviously everyone else too.

“People have this year in the circumstances been enjoying the best of British on a staycation holiday so the idea was lets be part of it too.

“And all our listeners have really got onboard - we can’t to come back to Blackpool again.”