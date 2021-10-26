Ascarium at Blackpool Sea Life Centre

Here are a list of all the events and happenings this Halloween season in the resort. The Halloween programme, which includes activities for all ages, takes place against the backdrop of the famous Illuminations which are lit each night for the rest of this year.

Circus of Horrors - Reborn, Revamped and Rocking

Open at the Blackpool Pleasure Beach Globe Theatre from October 27 to October 30.

Annually the Circus of Horrors plays over 100 UK theatres and this tour has expanded to take in festivals throughout the world including The Fuji Rock Festival in Japan (twice), the Wacken Festival in Germany plus shows in Chile, Uruguay, Holland, Belgium, Argentina, France, Italy, Ireland, Finland, Hong Kong and Moscow where it became the 1st UK Circus ever to perform in Russia. The show also played an astounding 10 nights at London’s O2.

This is not the first time that The Circus of Horrors has created history, as it became the only circus ever to reach the finals of Britain’s Got Talent and the first circus to perform in London’s West End for over 100 years.

Warning: The Circus of Horrors contains some explicit nudity and language of an adult nature, it is not suitable for children. Recommended age 16+.

There is now an Addams ‘Family Friendly’ Matinee performance at 4pm each day which is suitable for children.

Halloween Show at Funny Girls

Group rate – Buy 10 get one Free

Tickets from £15, visit https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/shows/circus-of-horrors/Spooktacular family fun at Blackpool Tower Ballroom

This Halloween Blackpool Tower Ballroom hosts the ultimate family Halloween party.

There will be two nights of family entertainment with fun-filled spooktacular performances and a fancy dress competition on October 30 and 31.

Circus of Horrors at Blackpool Pleasure Beach at Globe Theatre

Hosted by Hayley Kay with Russ Brown’s Halloween Magic Show, fancy dress competition and awarding of prizes, Hayley DJ and party places, Haunted House Spooklacular’

On Saturday from 7pm until 11pm and Sunday October 31, 12pm until 4pm

Tickets, Adults £7.95 Children £9.95 Toddlers (under 3 years) £3.95

Ascarium at Blackpool Sea Life Centre

Join in the spooky fun as Sea Life Blackpool goes from an Aquarium to an Ascarium this Halloween.

Follow the immersive trail to find the Sea Witch's missing potion ingredients hidden throughout the depths of the tanks where you'll also discover some of the spookiest creatures of the sea…

Make your way to the Witch's lair where she will cast her spell to open her treasure chest revealing a special reward!

Visit SEA LIFE Blackpool to take part in the Ascarium adventure. Running from 2nd October to 31st October, this 'spooktacular' experience is perfect for the whole family.

Entry starts from £17.50 for adult; £16 for child. Book your tickets via www.visitsealife.comThe attraction is open 10am – 4pm Monday to Friday and 10am – 6pm Saturday and Sunday.

The Evolution Of Magic show at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Horseshoe is open to audiences until October 30.

The Evolution of Magic is a fast-paced, thrill riding and thoroughly entertaining show!

Starring Craig Christian Magician and Illusionist who has the dexterity of a true artist. He performs miracles with just a deck of cards. His urban and edgy style is changing the face of Magic and Entertainment. Whilst Elizabeth’s thought-provoking tales of the impossible delve into the world of the unknown.

You may recognise Elizabeth who has recently appeared and performed on the popular ITV show ‘Britain’s Got Talent’. Having got through to the semi-finals she shocked audiences with a terrifying audition that resulted in Amanda Holden swearing live on stage!

Craig and Elizabeth perform all over the world but enjoy coming back to the home of magic, that is Blackpool. This show is truly a performance not to be missed!

Home of Halloween​ at Blackpool Tower Dungeon

If you dare take on an immersive walk through show journeying through Lancashire’s darkest history with a Halloween twist, using live actors, theatrical sets, and a thrilling drop ride at the Blackpool Tower Dungeon until October 31.

This October, The Blackpool Tower Dungeon is the horrifying Home of Halloween!

Get dunked headfirst into 1000 years of grisly history as the live actors and immersive sets bring Lancashire's past back to life. This year celebrates 409 years of the Pendle witch trials so watch out for witches wreaking their revenge in the Tower Dungeon this Halloween.

The Blackpool Tower Dungeon is a uniquely thrilling attraction for the whole family to relish, where you’ll live and breathe Lancashire’s ‘orrible past.

Tickets £16 per adult and £14.50 per child

Boo! For a spooktacular show from the Funny Girls, join all the fun for Halloween!

Audiences are promised a frighteningly fantastic evening from the girls. Witness new, thrilling numbers, good enough to give you goose bumps.

Until November 7.

Visit https://www.funnygirlsshow.co.uk/product-tag/halloween-showHalloween at Hangar 42 with Ghost Hunt

Dare you enter Hangar 42 in the dead of the night. What will you encounter as you search for evidence of the afterlife?

The ghost hunt will take place on October 29 from 9pm til 2am

Tickets £39 per person

https://www.mosthauntedexperience.com/product-page/hangar-42-blackpool-30th-oct-2021?fbclid=IwAR21QSZKsLfqF9G9iotFw2mPcOtWmPzoSpBXKxC-WjoQAlmQI7IwEiWwIl8The New Philly Halloween Party Weekend

There will be a three night Halloween party at The New Philly live venue in Foxhall Road, packed with games, best dressed competitions , disco and lots of prizes.

It is first come first serve so visitors advised to arrive early to get a seat, from 6pm to 11pm from Friday October 29.

Sapphires Halloween Spooktacular Show

Taking place this Saturday October 23, a new Halloween Spooktacular Cabaret Show at Sapphires in Talbot Road delivering high camp spooky comedy and fabulous haunting entertainment with a very ghostly cast.

Tickets from £3, visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/select/bzPBiHUfMORjFamily Halloween Party at the Newton Arms

A children’s party will be hosted at the Newton Arms in Staining suitable for all the family on Sunday October 31 from 1pm to 4pm

Tickets priced £5, include juice and a snack. The party will include prizes for best dressed and a disco.

Journey to Hell at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

Dare to ride at Blackpool Pleasure Beach where there is an extraordinary programme of spellbinding Halloween adventures this October. There are still bookings available for Journey To Hell Freak Nights guaranteed to give you a hair-raising, after-dark experience.

Watch out too for Lougarock, the 8ft tall werewolf; join late-night thrill sessions on October 23 and 30; ride on the world’s original Ghost Train.

Visit https://www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/events/journey-to-hellSpookfest at Blackpool Zoo

Back by popular demand, Blackpool Zoo is staging Spookfest during half-term, challenging visitors to unravel the mystery of the missing pilot as parts of the park are eerily transformed, reflecting the days when the zoo was the site of an aerodrome.

The story goes that a newly built aircraft took off from Stanley Park Aerodrome on Thursday 31st October 1940 on its inaugural journey to Squires Gate Airport before tracking of the plane was lost….with the pilot and aircraft never seen or spoken about since…..

Wannabe super sleuths will arrive to find 1940s newspaper cuttings, signage from a bygone era and much more, with clues on hand to help solve the ghostly myth.

Visit https://www.blackpoolzoo.org.uk/news/mystery-of-blackpools-missing-pilot-and-the-pumpkin-hunt-are-back-this-halloweenThe Victorian Ghost Hunter on a Blackpool Ghost Walk

There are two different spooky strolls each week: Thursday Thrills and Saturday Scares. Both end with the "Victorian Séance" experience in one of Blackpool's most haunted public houses

Join The Victorian Ghost Hunter (Haunted Blackpool author and founder of Supernatural Events Stephen Mercer) on a Blackpool Ghost Walk as he guides you to some of Blackpool’s most famous, and most haunted, locations to hear of his dearly-departed friends; the spooks, the phantoms, the ghosts of Blackpool.

Or take a haunted tram tour as our resident Ghost Hunter regales passengers with spooky stories as the tram rumbles along the Promenade.

Visit http://www.supernaturalevents.co.uk/hhh_BGW.htmlPumpkin Festival at Ridgeway Farm

Get your wellies at the ready, and book now to pick a pumpkin at the farm Here you can meet all the friendly animals, take a walk to the Pumpkin Patch and pick your very own Pumpkin, then bring it back to the traditional Orchard in a handy wheelbarrows, where you can decorate it if you wish.

The Pumpkin Festival is running each weekend and during half term right up until Sunday October 31, with session times running from 10am -12pm, 12pm – 2pm & 2pm – 4pm each day.

Please note everyone needs a ticket. Tickets are priced at just £7 per person for both adults and children

https://ridgewayfarmblackpool.co.uk/pumpkin-festival-is-back-at-ridgeway-farmThe October Halloween programme is part of an extensive autumn/winter season in Blackpool during 2021: