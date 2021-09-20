Here's all the shows audiences can look forward to at Blackpool's The Grand Theatre for September and October

Here's what the iconic resort venue has in store for audiences in the next month.
Ruth Eastwood, CEO at Blackpool Grand Theatre, said: “From A-list comedians like Alan Carr, to West End legendary shows, we’ve got an amazing line-up to bring smiles to audience’s faces after these testing times."
1. Woman in Black September 20 - 25
A favourite in the West End for three decades, the popular horror play runs from September 20 to 25, with a mixture of evening and matinee shows, and features
Susan Hill’s gripping ghost story as part of a UK wide tour.
2. Blackpool Symphony Orchestra - September 26
Blackpool Symphony Orchestra launches their centenary season with a ‘Last Night of the Proms’ spectacular. The Orchestra will be joined by world-class soprano Jane Irwin who performs major roles in opera houses and concert halls across the world.
3. Jonathan Pie - September 30
After months stuck in lockdown, Jonathan Pie returns to the road to discuss how corona has changed the world... and his career prospects. Jonathan Pie is the exasperated News Reporter whose videos have been seen across the world.
4. Steve Royle Variety Show - October 2
Britain’s Got Talent 2020 top three finalists, comedian, juggler and variety star Steve Royle takes his Royle Variety Performance on the road for a fun-filled evening for all the family