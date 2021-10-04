Here's all you need to know about Hairspray the musical coming to Blackpool this Christmas

Hairspray The Musical at Blackpool for Opera House

The famous beats of the award winning musical favourite will be taking over the stage for three weeks this Christmas season from December 13 to January 2.

It will be comedy star's John Thomson first ever musical theatre stage role.

Who will join John Thomson in the cast?

Musician, actress and Loose Women television presenter Brenda Edwards - who has starred as Motormouth Maybelle since the tour opened in June 2021- remains with the cast alongside West End leading man Alex Bourne (Annie, Mamma Mia!, We Will Rock You) in the role of Edna Turnblad.

Also making a professional stage debut is Katie Brace as Tracy Turnblad with Akeem Ellis-Hyman as Seaweed, Rebecca Thornhill as Velma, Richard Meek as Corny Collins, Ross Clifton as Link Larkin, Jessica Croll as Amber Von Tussle, Rebecca Jane Davies as Penny Pingleton and Charlotte St. Croix as Little Inez.

When will Hairspray be showing at the Opera House?

Having initially delayed the tour due to the pandemic - performances finally restarted at Theatre Royal Plymouth in June 2021. The production arrives in Blackpool for opening night on December 13.

It will run Monday to Saturday until December 24 at 7.30pm, (some shows at 7pm) with additional matinee performances some days at 2.30pm.

From December 26 (Boxing Day) it will be Sunday to Sunday January 2 excluding Saturday.

What is the story of Hairspray?

It’s Baltimore 1962, where Tracy Turnblad, a big girl with big hair and an even bigger heart, is on a mission to follow her dreams and dance her way onto national TV. Tracy’s audition makes her a local star and soon she is using her new-found fame to fight for equality, bagging local heartthrob Link Larkin along the way.

Hairspray is directed by Paul Kerryson with choreography by Olivier Award-winning Drew McOnie, designs by Takis, lighting design by Philip Gladwell and sound design by Ben Harrison.

Hairspray is based on the 1988 film of the same name which starred Divine and Ricki Lake by cult filmmaker John Waters. With music and lyrics by Academy Award, Tony and Emmy winning duo Marc Shaiman and Scott Wittman and book by Mark O’Donnell and Thomas Meehan, Hairspray originally opened to rave reviews on Broadway in 2002 and subsequently won eight Tony Awards .A film remake of the musical was released in 2007 which starred John Travolta, Michelle Pfeiffer and Zac Efron.

What are the songs of Hairspray?

The show features some of musical theatre’s biggest and best hit songs, including Welcome To The 60s, You Can’t Stop The Beat, Good Morning Baltimore and fan favourites

Big Girl Now, I Know Where I've Been, Without Love and the The Nicest Kids in Town.

Who is the show for?

It's feel good musical theatre for the whole family. A spokesperson said: The hilarious, joyous, and uplifting musical that everyone needs right now!

"This feel-good, fun loving musical heads to Blackpool’s Winter Garden this December. It’s the Christmas party you don’t want to miss."

How to get hold of tickets?

Tickets are available from £17.50 but there are a host of theatre offers from a family of four pass costing £100, family of five for £125. Group rates and for Monday to Thursday off peak performances one child goes free for every adult ticket purchased