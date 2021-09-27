Here's all you need to know as Journey to Hell returns to Blackpool Pleasure Beach for Halloween season 2021

Scare factor at Blackpool Pleasure Beach for Halloween season

Opening from October 8 there will be 11 nights of terrifying live action across the iconic amusement park with thrill seekers dared to journey the path of nine all-new scare zones.

Restricted to those age 10 years and older the 90 minute interactive experience will see visitors guided around the 125 year park after dark for a shock-filled adventure and live entertainment.

Journey To Hell's spookiest dates include October 15,16, 22 -29 and 31, from 7pm.

This year's event will bring together scare zones and haunted ride areas from the cursed River Caves to Hell tunnels, the Valley of Carnevil and blind faith - 'where speed, stealth and darkness dwells.'