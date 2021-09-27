In pictures scenes from the Courteeners first home gig at Old Trafford Cricket Ground - were you there?

Courteeners at Old Trafford Cricket Ground pictures Niall Lea

The Courteeners first big home gig in Manchester post pandemic was a real celebration of the city's musical legacy and culture as Blossoms and Johnny Marr played before a 50,000 strong crowd.

Frontman Liam Fray described the gig as pretty special as fireworks erupted and customary flares painted the September sky.

Were you at the concert? Take a look at Niall Lea's pictures from a memorable night for the return of live music in the north west in 2021.

Courteeners Liam Fray thanked the fans for a great reception for the homecoming gig at Old Trafford.

A crowd of 50,000 packed out Old Trafford Cricket Ground for the band's first home gig in the city post pandemic.

Flares lit up the September sky throughout the lively gig at Old Trafford Cricket Ground with a 50,000 strong crowd.

The band closed the show on their 2008 first hit What Took You So Long and a spectacular firework display.

Liam Fray played a solo encore which included ‘Smiths Disco’ - Jonny Marr supported the band earlier in the evening

Manchester was alive and kicking as 50,000 fans filled Old Trafford Cricket Ground

The band will head out on their The Whites Of Their Eyes Tour in November.

The second encore included one their biggest anthems ‘Not Nineteen Forever’

Liam Fray and co were back on the big stage in their hometown for the first time in nearly two years.

The Middleton rockers returned to the stage at Emirates Old Trafford, joined by some of the biggest names in Manchester's music scene The Smiths' Johnny Marr and Blossoms.