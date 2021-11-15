Kirkham bookshop owner delighted to host 'An Evening with Michael McIntyre'

Coun Silverwood, who is this year's Fylde mayor and proprietor of the Book and Bean bookshop and cafe in Kirkham, is delighted to be organising 'An Evening with Michael McIntyre'

which takes place this Wednesday.

The event will be held at Croston Theatre, Westholme School, Blackburn, at 7.30pm (doors open at 7pm).

Comedian Michael McIntyre

Coun Silverwood said: "I am thrilled that I have managed to secure Michael McIntyre.

"I am taking him to Westholme School, Blackburn, as I have held some fabulous events with them over the past few years.

"They are fantastic at getting the word out to their parents and alumni and the theatre always has a wonderful atmosphere."

Tickets are priced at £20 (plus booking fee) and include a signed copy of A Funny Life, which sees him share the highs and lows of his rise to the top.

Michael has performed as part of the Royal Variety Performance and has won a BAFTA for Best Entertainment Performance and Entertainment Programme.