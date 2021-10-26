Lightpool Festival 2021: Here's all you need to know about the Illuminated Tram Parade with international theatre street artists Spark! on Wednesday night including times and road closures
For one night only, visitors will be able to watch headline LED drummers Spark!, a unique and thrilling show that combines high-impact drumming, superb choreography and stunning lighting design, along with the illuminated tramcar parade featuring the battleship HMS Blackpool, the Fisherman’s Friend Trawler and the lottery funded Great Western Train
Back by popular demand, the Illuminated Tram Parade as part of Lightpool Festival returns on Wednesday October 27
What can visitors expect to see at the Illuminated Tram Parade?
Illuminated giant puppets, Lumidogs, magical lanterns and performers will also be joining the parade, adding a wow factor and showcasing content never seen before by audiences in Blackpool.
Read More
The parade will visibly slow as it approaches The Blackpool Tower to give spectators an unmissable photo and video opportunity.
Is the parade free to watch?
The two-weeks of Lightpool Festival until October 30 are free to members of the public
Read more: https://www.blackpoolgazette.co.uk/whats-on/arts-and-entertainment/blackpool-christmas-wonderland-will-see-a-return-for-ride-the-lights-and-new-years-eve-spectacular-fireworks-display-here-is-all-you-need-to-know-about-the-all-new-christmas-seasonal-programme-3427870What else is there to see as part of Lightpool Festival?
If you're venturing around the Tower Headland be sure to experience the House of Cards exhibition, Aqualux and stay for the Tower Projections and light art trail after the parade.
What time does the parade start?
The parade will leave from Central Pier at around 5.30pm. The trams should leave for the tour from the Pleasure Beach stop at 5.15pm and should meet the other elements of the parade at Central Pier at 5.30pm, and then process to the Headland and pause for a picture and then the trams will depart for the rest of the tour.
Will there be any road closures?
There will be a road closure in place for this event: The Promenade will be closed to traffic from Chapel Street to Talbot Square in both directions from 4.30pm to 7.30pm