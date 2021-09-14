Lytham Festival 2022: Dates and ticket information to see The Strokes, Tears For Fears, Diana Ross, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, Duran Duran and Lionel Richie

The Strokes will head to Lytham Festival on Friday, July 8

They will join Diana Ross, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, Duran Duran and Lionel Richie - who had been previously announced - for the event taking place from Tuesday, June 28 to

Sunday, July 10.

Tickets go on sale at 9am this Friday from www.lythamfestival.com.

Diana Ross will headline Lytham Festival

Here are the dates of the headliners announced so far:

- Motown legend Diana Ross who kicks off the festival on Tuesday, June 28

- Scottish singer-songwriter Lewis Capaldi on Wednesday, June 29

- Indie rockers Snow Patrol on Thursday, June 30

Lionel Richie

- British music icons Duran Duran on Friday, July 1

- International superstar Lionel Richie on Saturday, July 2

- US rock legends The Strokes on Friday, July 8 for an exclusive North of England show.

- Global favourites Tears For Fears on Saturday, July 9

The remaining three headliners and support acts will be announced soon.

Festival director Peter Taylor said: “Lytham Festival 2022 is going to be huge and we can’t wait. We already had five first class headliners lined up and now we have added to that bill with one of the most formidable rock bands of our time The Strokes and pop-rock favourites Tears For Fears.

“With three more headliners still to announce we have a very big event in the making for 2022 and look forward to welcoming around 200,000 people to enjoy live music once again on our wonderful Lytham Green.

“Moving to 10 nights means we can bring 10 world-class headliners to our festival so keep your eyes peeled and make sure you don’t miss out on what is going to be a very memorable event.”