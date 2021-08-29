Reliving memories at Wonderhall as revellers dance through the '80s and give a huge welcome to Marc Almond, The Real Thing, Heaven 17 and Steve Norman at Lytham Hall

Mark Almond at Lytham Hall - pictures Darren Nelson

The late summer sun combined with top tunes and plenty of dancing in the show arena had proven the perfect antidote for revellers ready for a party.

And there was lots to celebrate with a wealth of top class performances saying hello to the Fylde throughout the afternoon and into the evening.

Sonia, The Real Thing, The Fizz, Steve Norman, Hugh Cornwell, Heaven 17 before the Soft Cell frontman closed a sizzling day of live entertainment.

The 80s event was a real highlight and a win for Wonderhall organisers - the Grade I listed venue and grounds once again coming into its own for the event.

Festival-goers donned their neon, glitter and crimped hair and rocked their way from day to night, helped along the way by Blackpool resident DJ Fubar.

And with the audience truly fired up come the final acts - the enjoyment was clear to read through Almond's energetic performance, so much so you could sense his reluctance to leave the stage following his encore including Say Hello, Wave Goodbye over a sea of inflatable pink flamingos. He returned more than once to give a final wave of appreciation for fans.

His band and vocalists were fantastic throughout with tracks Out There and Soft Cell's Bedsitter before a rendition of Gene Pitney's Something's Gotten Hold of my Heart.

Day four at Wonderhall at Lytham Hall with Heaven 17

No '80s set would be complete without those unique synth-pop sounds of Tainted Love, synonymous with the ‘New Wave’ movement of the era

It was a fitting end to a day's music, which included a stellar performance by Heaven 17, who stole the show with the stunning vocal range of Glenn Gregory and his backing singers.

Alongside keyboard player Martyn Ware, they shared funny stories of their writing days in Sheffield and delighted fans with their original sounds before launching into a sensational cover of David Bowie's Lets Dance.

It pumped up the crowd ready for the 1983 hit Temptation - an explosive finale to the set as the night drew in.

Heaven 17 wow the crowd at Wonderhall at Lytham Hall pictures Darren Nelson

Earlier in the day Liverpool's Sonia and The Real Thing had set the scene for a day of classic tunes with her number one hit from the Stock Aitken Waterman collection You'll Never Stop Me Loving You, whilst a sing a long of You to Me are Everything upped the tempo.

It was The Fizz who transported the mixed age audience through a journey of the decade with a pop-rocked filled 80s mash up which ended with arms in the air to Land of Make Believe and the Eurovision 1981 winning song Making Your Mind Up.

Part of the make up of musical history that make the decade truly memorable for all.

Glenn Gregory and Martyn Ware of Heaven 17 on stage at Lytham Hall for Wonderhall Pictures Darren Nelson

The Real Thing at Lytham Hall for Wonderhall pictures Darren Nelson

The Fizz at Wonderhall pictures Darren Nelson