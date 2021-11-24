After last year’s disruptions to Christmas festivities, there’s nothing more heartwarming than seeing festive magic bringing joy to families.

Uplifting songs, a cheeky elf and an appearance from the jolly, red suited and booted man himself makes for a Christmas cracker of a family show at Ribby Hall Village in Wrea Green.

The holiday park’s Spectacular Showtime brings 90 minutes of festive fun for both residents staying on site, and members of the public who can book just to go along to the show – or

The cast of Ribby Hall Village's Spectacular Showtime

indeed Ribby Hall's Christmas grotto in the picture perfect magical treehouse.

Show host George Plant looked the part in his glittering attire and kept the momentum – and sparkle – going throughout the performance.

Making up for months of lockdown earlier this year, the younger audience members were more than eager to join him near the stage to dance along to some party tunes in a bid to win

prizes.

Then it was time for the children to sit back down and show off their best behaviour for Father Christmas to appear.

Cue gasps of excitement and mouths open in amazement from the little ones.

Firm favourite Eflie – played by Casey Fearon – brought the cute factor and tonnes of energy to the show while Olivia Ball was mesmerising as Elsa from film Frozen with pitch perfect ‘Let

It Go’ and ‘Do You Want to Build A Snowman?’

And there were Christmas cracker-style jokes from Rudolph (Jack Dinsley).

But the talent wasn’t just left to the performers on stage.

Whether parents love it or loathe it, there’s no escaping from some good-spirited audience participation to give everyone a giggle.

A Reindeer Ripple – a festive twist on a Mexican wave – got everyone up on their feet, while families were put through their paces to perform actions to The Twelve Days of Christmas.

And a Christmas sing-a-long megamix at the end left everyone feeling festive.