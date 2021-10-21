Ru Paul Drag Race stars Ellie Diamond, Tamisha Iman, Trinity K Bonet and ALexis Mateo to take the stage at Blackpool Funny Girls for adult pantomime Rapunzel - here's when and how to get tickets

Ru Paul Drag Race stars Ellie Diamond, Tamisha Iman, Trinity K Bonet and ALexis Mateo to take the stage at Blackpool Funny Girls for adult pantomime Rapunzel

Funny Girls presents adult pantomime Rapunzel on Monday November 8 at 8.30pm.

The fast-paced and glittering show will be sound-tracked to pop’s most iconic tunes and anthems with fabulous costumes, huge group numbers and a very naughty, laugh a minute script.

Featuring an all-star international drag cast, including Drag Race UK Season two finalist Ellie Diamond, Drag Race USA Series 13 icon, Tamisha Iman, Season six and All-Star Season six Trinity K Bonet and Season three and All-Star Seasons one and five Alexis Mateo.

Complete with glittering sets and more sequins than Ru Paul’s wardrobe and of course a back catalogue of pop songs, cheesy anthems and a love duets - director and writer Davey Hopper is promising it to be camp, fabulous and filthy.

He said: “I am over the moon that I've been asked to direct this fabulous show. We have put together an amazing group of both cast and creatives.

"I just cannot wait to get in that rehearsal room and start making some filthy adult pantomime magic with them all.”

Tickets from £28.50 + booking fee https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/booking/venueplan/rNkGeAbhPavMWhat the Drag Race stars have to say about the Rapunzel tour

Ellie Diamond, Drag Race Season two finalist said: “It’s good to get back into theatre as I did a lot of performing when I was younger.

"The process of learning lines, direction and choreography is exciting. It’s been a very exciting to meet my American sisters Tamisha, Alexis and Trinity and swap stories and share experiences about Drag Race. I’m excited to get on tour, to meet everyone and put on a show. Remember: Dress up, don’t dress down, just make sure there’s no H&M.”

Alexis Mateo, Drag Race USA Season Three and All-Stars Season One and Five said: “I’m very excited to finally be touring the UK. It’s the first time I’ll actually get to explore the cities we’re visiting.

"It’s my first time back in theatre since I worked at Disney playing Aladdin for seven years. This will also be the first time doing a production where I’m singing live on stage. I’m thrilled to have met Ellie Diamond who has been absolutely amazing. I’m excited to meet everyone in every city we visit.”

Tamisha Iman, Drag Race USA Season Thirteen: “This is actually a dream come true for me. I’m the oldest here and I never got this opportunity in my younger years.

"To be experiencing this amazing country is great. If you know me, you’ll know I just love people, so people getting to know me and my legacy here is a joy, and something I never thought would happen. I’m so grateful.”

Who is the show for?

This performance is for 13 years and over

How much are tickets for Rapunzel at Funny Girls?