Sleeping Beauty brought to Blackpool's Grand Theatre courtesy of top Russian ballet dancers - ticket and show details
The Russian State Ballet and Opera House will put on Sleeping Beauty at the Grand Theatre at 2.30pm and 7.30pm tomorrow.
With music by Pyotr I. Tchaikovsky, it will feature a live orchestra of more than 30 musicians.
The classic story of love and innocence, mystery, and magic, will be performed by the Mariisky State Ballet Theatre from central Russia this year.
Promoters said the audience can expect 'stunning choreography, sumptuous costumes, and wonderful sets form the fantasy world in which the Lilac Fairy struggles against the evil Carabosse'.
Tickets start at £33.50 for adults and £25.50 for under-18s.
To book, or for more information, call the box office on 01253 290190.
