Suggs announces new show Suggs: A Life In The Realm Of Madness and he's coming to Lytham: Here's all you need to know about the follow-up tour to My Life Story and how and where you can get tickets
Madness frontman and showman Suggs has announced a new one-man show Suggs: A Life In The Realm Of Madness and will be coming to Lytham’s Lowther Pavilion in February.
From the tough streets of North London to the roof of Buckingham Palace – Suggs has been there and has a story to share and audiences will hear all his latest tales when he arrives on the Fylde coast on Wednesday, February 2.
The show follows his previous smash hit tour My Life Story and once again he will be joined by trusty pianist Deano.
Suggs – real name Graham McPherson, said of the new tour: “If the first show was about how on earth I got to where I am, then this one is about what happened when I got there.
“The stories include suffering vertigo on the roof of Buckingham Palace, nearly blowing the closing ceremony of the Olympics, and the embarrassing stuff that happened at Glastonbury.
“I’ve always been waiting for a tap on the shoulder and to be asked ‘What are you doing here, sunshine?’ It’s surreal really, to look back at 12-year-old me compared to everything that’s happened since. Madness, you might say!”
Where to buy tickets
Tickets £30.50, visit https://lowtherpavilion.co.uk/shows/suggs-what-a-king-cnut-a-life-in-the-realm-of-madnessRecommended for audiences over 16 years under 16s at parent/guardians discretion
Full tour dates:
Thu Jan 20 Hereford, The Courtyard
Fri Jan 21 Exeter, Corn Exchange
Sat Jan 22 Bristol, Redgrave Theatre
Sun Jan 23 Aldershot, Princes Hall
Tue Jan 25 Lincoln, New Theatre Royal
Wed Jan 26 Doncaster, Cast
Thu Jan 27 Hexham, Queen’s Hall Art Centre
Fri Jan 28 Edinburgh, The Queen’s Hall
Sat Jan 29 Aberdeen, Music Hall
Sun Jan 30 Dundee, Rep Theatre
Wed Feb 2 Lytham, Lowther Pavilion
Thu Feb 3 Warrington, Parr Hall
Fri Feb 4 Chelmsford, Civic Centre
Sat Feb 5 Milton Keynes, The Stables
Tue Feb 15 Loughborough, Town Hall
Wed Feb 16 Leamington Spa, Royal Spa Centre
Thu Feb 17 Yeovil, Westlands
Fri Feb 18 Lichfield, Garrick
Sat Feb 19 Newbury, Corn Exchange
Sun Feb 20 Chesterfield, Winding Wheel Theatre
Tue Feb 22 Maidstone, Hazlitt Theatre
Wed Feb 23 Margate, Theatre Royal
Thu Feb 24 Harlow, Playhouse
Fri Feb 25 Worthing, Pavilion Theatre