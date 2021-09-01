Tom Jones at Wonderhall - the global superstar effortlessly mixes old and new hits for the Lytham crowd

Tom Jones at Wonderhall

The Welsh star was a contemporary of Elvis and at 81 is still singing in front of sell out crowds.

His effortless voice easily reached out to an enthusiastic audience during a set list ranging from hits of the 1960s to numbers from his most recent album Surrounded By Time.

Launching the show with two of his trademark tunes What's Up Pussycat and It's Not Unusual, the verdict from fans was 'he's still got it'.

Tom Jones shares a smile with the crowd at Wonderhall

Not that we didn't know that - after all he became the oldest artist ever to have a number one album earlier this year.

Covers of Cat Stevens Popstar and The Windmills of Your Mind showed Jones does not just rely on his own vast back catalogue.

But for many Lytham is a party night, so inevitably a rendition of Delilah gets everyone dancing - with participants even leaning out of a window on the upper floors of Lytham Hall getting into the spirit of things.

There was plenty of chat with the crowd between songs, praise for his band, a recollection of his last visit to Lytham and a nod to Blackpool down the road.

You might think Jones would be weary after his years in showbusiness, but you feel he still enjoys the buzz of being on stage and sharing his music with everyone out there.

Sex Bomb feels like one of his recent hits, but actually it was released in 2000 while his cover of the Prince classic Kiss keeps the tempo up.

It wouldn't be a Tom Jones concert without a rendition of Green, Green Grass of Home while the moving ballad I'm Growing Old perhaps captures the Tom Jones of today.