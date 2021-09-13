Triple bill of powerhouse shows with Marisha Wallace and Elesha Paul Moses bringing down the roof at Blackpool Opera House and Lowther Pavilion this autumn

Promotors Cuffe and Taylor are delighted to see Elesha return to Lancashire with her acclaimed shows Whitney – Queen Of The Night at Blackpool Opera House on Friday, September 3 and What’s Love Got To Do With It? on October 14.

But their showcase of productions in the Fylde will also see Hairspray star and stage sensation Marisha Wallace bring her UK tour to the Lowther Pavilion on Wednesday, October 6.

Marisha last appeared in the resort at last year’s Royal Variety Performance which was filmed at Blackpool Opera House as well as her stand-out performance during Lytham Festival 2019.

Ben Hatton, director of touring theatre for Cuffe and Taylor said: “Both Marisha and Elesha are incredible performers, and we’re delighted to be working with them this autumn as theatres reopen across the country.

“Marisha has been blowing audiences away with her performances at the enormous London Coliseum, so to see her in an intimate venue like the Lowther Pavilion is an experience not to be missed.

“Elesha has the fantastic dual skill of recreating the stunning voice of Whitney Houston and the power-packed rock energy of Tina Turner in these two very different shows.

"Whichever artist you’re a fan of the Opera House is the perfect venue to celebrate these much-loved musical legends.”

Cuffe and Taylor director Peter Taylor added: “On the back of our live events in Scarborough through the summer and WonderHall at Lytham, we’re so excited to be bringing live theatre back across the country.

“Tours like these are the perfect antidote to the challenging times so many people have had; they’re a chance to get family and friends together and to celebrate the very best music in great venues.”

Elesha Paul Moses

While fans of The X Factor and The Voice will recognise Elesha from her appearances on the reality TV talent shows, Elesha now tours extensively across the UK starring as both Tina Turner and Whitney Houston.

Whitney – Queen Of The Night: The electrifying show – which has wowed audiences and critics in the West End and around the world – is a stunning celebration of the music and life of one of the greatest singers of all time.

Fans will be blown away by three decades of nostalgic hits, including I Wanna Dance With Somebody, One Moment In Time, I’m Every Woman, I Will Always Love You, My Love Is Your Love, So Emotional Baby, Run to You, Saving All My Love, How Will I Know, Million Dollar Bill, The Greatest Love Of All, and many more.

Marisha Wallace

Singer and actor Marisha Wallace is a Broadway and West End sensation, best known for starring in Something Rotten, Dreamgirls, Waitress and currently taking on the role of Motormouth Maybelle in Hairspray!

She’s topped the music charts with her cover of Annie’s Tomorrow, released at the peak of the pandemic to raise funds for performers out of work and been playlisted on Radio 2 with her singles and subsequent album Tomorrow. Releasing a brand new EP in the summer of 2021, Soul of the Stage is a four-song collection of hits from musicals, including Hairspray’s I Know Where I’ve Been.

