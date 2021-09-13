US rock giants The Strokes and Global Favourites Tears for Fears join Diana Ross, Lewis Capaldi, Snow Patrol, Duran Duran and Lionel Richie to headline Lytham Festival in 2022

Festival bosses Cuffe and Taylor have also revealed Everybody Wants to Rule the World hitmakers Tears for Fears will join the stellar line up for the second week of live gigs next July.

The acts will join the likes of Diana Ross, Lionel Richie, Duran Duran, Lewis Capaldi and Snow Patrol on Lytham Green for the return of Lancashire’s biggest music festival after an absence of two years.

Lytham Festival will next year - for the first time ever - take place across two weekends from Tuesday, June 28, to Sunday, July 10.

Festival director Peter Taylor said: “Lytham Festival 2022 is going to be huge and we can’t wait. We already had five first class headliners lined up and now we have added to that bill with one of the most formidable rock bands of our time The Strokes and pop-rock favourites Tears For Fears.

“With three more headliners still to announce we have a very big event in the making for 2022 and look forward to welcoming around 200,000 people to enjoy live music once again on our wonderful Lytham Green.

“Moving to 10 nights means we can bring 10 world-class headliners to our festival so keep your eyes peeled and make sure you don’t miss out on what is going to be a very memorable event.”

It’s been 20 years since New York rockers The Strokes - Julian Casablancas, Nick Valensi, Albert Hammond Jr. Nikolai Fraiture and Fabrizio Moretti - released multi-platinum debut album Is This It.

They released their latest album - the Grammy winning - The New Abnormal last year, to positive reviews from critics, who noted a resurgence in the signature sound of the band, who found commercial success in the UK during the early noughties with hits including Reptilia, Last Nite and Under the Cover of Darkness.

They will be supported by Irish post punk band Fontaines DC, when they play the Green on Friday July 8.

British pop rock band Tears for Fears was formed by Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith, part of the new wave era in the early ‘80s. The duo enjoyed international multi-platinum success.

Critically acclaimed hitmaking singer-songwriter Alison Moyet is special guest, while Australian pop star Natalie Imbruglia will open the show on Saturday July 9.