Here's everything we know so far.

Ice skating

Open from Friday, November 19 to Monday, January 3, the rink will be on the Festival Headland in front of the Tower and will be free to enjoy.

Open from Friday, November 19 to Monday, January 3, the rink will be on the Festival Headland in front of the Tower and will be free to enjoy

Christmas market

Stalls will be hosted both inside and outside the Winter Gardens in Blackpool town centre from Friday, November 26 to Sunday, January 2.

Also on the Headland will be a 'festive village' with fake snow, log cabins, and a forest - plus light projection shows and Santa tram rides.

Santa's Grotto

The grotto, also inside the Winter Gardens, in Church Street, will also be open from November 26 until January 2, excluding Christmas Day, when the big man in red will be relaxing after a busy night.

Tickets cost £15 and include a gift and photograph.

Book online here.

What are organisers saying?

John Westhead from Blackpool Promotions, which has printed leaflets to entice tourists, said: “I am extremely excited for this event.

"It is something I have envisioned for Blackpool for a very long time.

“Being Blackpool born and bred, the thought of a large scale Christmas market event is incredibly exciting and I am thrilled to be bringing this to the resort along with the magic and wonder to make this Christmas one to remember.”