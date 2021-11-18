Whitney Houston's greatest hits to blast out at Grand Theatre in Blackpool at 'once-in-a-lifetime' show
The Greatest Love of All, a tribute to Whitney Houston, will be performed at the Grand Theatre from 7.30pm on Sunday.
Tickets are £31-35 – and £2 cheaper for OAPS and children – on 01253 290190.
The show, which is not officially association with Whitney's estate, will feature South African chart-topper Belinda Davids, accompanied by a live band, backing singers, and dancers.
The two-hour production will feature some of the late singer's greatest hits including I Will Always Love You, I Wanna Dance with Somebody, and I'm Every Woman.
Organisers promised it will be a 'special once-in-a-lifetime concern' that 'will leave audiences wanting more and talking about it for years to come'.
