Wonderhall Festival directors hail return of live entertainment to Lytham as Anne Marie kicks off six-day event this evening

Festival director and co-founder of Cuffe and Taylor promotors Peter Taylor invited the Gazette for a sneak peek behind the scenes.

He said the team ‘could not wait’ to deliver live music again from a brand new venue and festival goers were in for a real treat over the next six nights.

Take a look at the set- up for the Wonderhall.

Peter Taylor from Cuffe and Taylor.

Line up

Wednesday: Anne Marie, Samantha Harvey, Hrvy, Gracey

Thursday: Ali Campbell’s UB40, Radio Riddler and Skarface

Friday: Tom Jones, AJ Brown and The Brand New Heavies

Saturday: Marc Almond, DJ Fubar, Sonia, Touch of Pearl, Steve Norman and The Sleevz, The Fizz, The Coustics, The Real Thing, Heaven 17, Hugh Cornwell

Sunday: Russell Watson, The Heart of England Philharmonic Orchestra, Mark Kingswood, Emily Haig, Lytham Community Choir