Art exhibition at the Solaris Centre in South Shore is a tribute to son

Artist Lee Loy believes pictures can sometimes say more than words.

And his latest exhibition at the Solaris Centre in South Shore is certainly helping him to carry a strong message.

The art works on display, which are very varied, are in memory of his son George, who died of Sudden Infant Death Syndrome.

He hopes to raise awareness about the condition through his art.

George died just over three years ago, aged just 57 days.

Lee, 51, of Watson Road, Blackpool, said: “The exhibition will continue at the Solaris until the end of this month, and then hopefully I may be able to take it to other galleries.”

Lee, a former network manager who is now a night worker for Asda, is married to Sarah and the couple have three other children, as well as two children each from former relationships.

Lee plans an online charity auction via the website www.doingitforgeorge.co.uk