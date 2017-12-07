Blackpool actress Jenna Coleman to hit TV screens this Christmas

First-look pictures from the Victoria Christmas special reveal that viewers are in for a festive and luxurious treat, complete with a good coating of snow.

Blackpool actress Jenna Coleman returns to the lavish ITV drama as Queen Victoria alongside Tom Hughes as Prince Albert in the new episode, which will air on Christmas Day.

The episode, entitled Comfort And Joy, is set in 1846 when the monarch is pregnant with her fourth child and sees the royals enjoying a traditional Victorian Christmas.

But despite its sumptuously opulent aesthetic, the show’s creator and writer Daisy Goodwin has promised that viewers will be taken on quite the rollercoaster ride on Christmas Day.

She said there will be plenty of love, but also “near death and really annoying relatives” and that the “Christmas spirit is stretched to the limit upstairs and downstairs”.

Victoria airs on Christmas Day at 9pm on ITV.