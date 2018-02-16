Can you snap the winning photo?

A photography competition has been launched by Blackpool Zoo.

It is looking for entries in six categories: Charistmatic Cats; Precious Primates; Fabulous Feathers; Magnificent Mammals; Monochrome and Moody; and Like other zoos, only more fun.

The overall winners – one adult and one junior – will be handed a gold membership, certificate, adoption of the animal snapped, and their photograph displayed at the zoo and online.

Category winners will be given a pair of tickets, a certificate, adoption of the animal photographed and their images displayed at the zoo and online.

Runners-up will get a certificate and their images shown online only.

Entries must have been taken in the last 12 months, with a maximum of two photos per category, per entry.

They must be submitted by 11.59pm on May 31 – with pictures no smaller than 1MB and no larger than 5MB. They cannot have watermarks.

To enter, email share@blackpoolzoo.org.uk with your full name, age (if under 16), and contact details.