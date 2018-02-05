Children's ballet treat promises to be en pointe

It’s one of the best known ballets there is, and this spring, young dancers and their families will be able to experience a new version of the classic production Swan Lake.

The English National Ballet brings its specially created version of the tale, set to Tchaikovsky’s score, to the Grand Theatre on Saturday and Sunday, May 5 and 6.

English National Ballet's My First Ballet version of Swan Lake

My First Ballet: Swan Lake is a perfect ‘first taste of the magical world of ballet’.

A spokesman said: “Families are invited to enjoy one of the most famous ballets of all time, in this beautifully-adapted new version for children aged three upwards.

"The evil magician Rothbart has turned the beautiful princess Odette into a swan; only at night can she return to human form.

“Will Prince Siegfried be able to save her or will he fall for Rothbart’s sorcery?

“This shortened version with Tchaikovsky’s wonderful music is the perfect introduction to the magic of ballet for young children, and a fantastic family day out.

“This unique collaboration between English National Ballet and English National Ballet School is performed by second year students of English National Ballet School.”

Since its creation in 2012, more than 250,000 people have enjoyed the ‘My First Ballet’ series.

Previous productions have included Cinderella and Sleeping Beauty, featuring a specially shortened musical score and with a narrator to help guide young audiences through the story.

Hailed as ‘a pocket-sized delight’ and a ‘clever, instructive and entertaining device’ by national newspapers, the ENB’s performance is sure to delight balletomanes of all ages.

Tickets cost from £13, with family and school offers available.

Call 01253 290190 or visit www.blackpoolgrand.co.uk to book.