Dan's made his mind up... Cheryl's a n-ice partner

Dancing On Ice star Dan Whiston has promised a treat for fans with his celebrity partner Bucks Fizz singer Cheryl Baker.

It was announced last month that Dan would be back on the show when it returns in the new year, coaching Cheryl in his bid for a fourth winners’ title.

The full line up of Dancing On Ice's 2018 series, including Blackpool's Dan Whiston with partner Cheryl Baker, during a photo call at the Natural History Museum in London

They’re making good progress, and Dan has praised his new partner for rising to the challenge.

“Poor Cheryl, her brain must be fried; I’m teaching her so much in such a short space of time,” he said.

“We watched back our routine and she couldn’t believe it, she said: ‘Dan, I never thought in my wildest dreams I would be doing what I’m doing... I’m 63 and look at what I’m doing.’

“She’s proud of her age, and I’m proud to have her as my partner; age is just a number and Cheryl’s an inspiration.

“Coming back to Dancing On Ice has already been more than I could have hoped, purely because of Cheryl. She’s not said she wants to be the best, just the best she can be and to entertain everyone at home.”

Although he can’t reveal any details about their opening show routine on Sunday, January 7, Dan’s teasing fans of the Making Your Mind Up star that there will be a familiar move on show.

“I’m putting my neck on the line,” he said. “We are going to do something in our first routine that everybody will recognise from somewhere.”

Dan, who grew up in Poulton and went to Baines School, appeared on Dancing On Ice from 2006 to 2014, winning three times to become the show’s most successful professional skater.

Since then, he’s launched franchise businesses locally, teaches fitness classes and coaches ice skaters.