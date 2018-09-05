Film society has high hopes for 71st season of the silver screen

Film buffs who want to share their love of cinema while watching new flicks can look forward to a new season of the silver screen at the Fylde Coast Film Society.

The society successfully completed its 70th successive season earlier this year.

Its 71st season starts on Monday at 8pm at the Island Cinema in St Annes with a diverse programme of drama, romance, documentaries and animation.

Film enthusiasts can enjoy a season of nine films from Australia, the USA, Italy, Finland, and the UK.

The first film of the season will be A Fantastic Woman, a Chilean drama about a transgender woman whose life is thrown into turmoil following the sudden death of her boyfriend.

Film society membership costs £30 for all nine films. People can also pay £5 on the night for guest tickets.

Society secretary Jon Liddle: “It’s brilliant that we have such a great local cinema as The Island here in St Annes, and together, with the support of the membership and guests, we will hopefully be around for another 70 years.”

Other films set to be screened with the Fylde Coast Film Society this season include God’s Own Country, Sweet Country, The Red Turtle, Truman, A Ciambra, The Other Side of Hope, Bombshell – The Hedy Lamarr Story, and Mr. Deeds Goes to Town.

The full programme can be found on their website at www.fyldefilmsociety.co.uk.