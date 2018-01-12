Grab your seats for Britain's Got Talent's Blackpool auditions - see Simon Cowell and co on show's resort return

The best of British variety will be at the Opera House this week - as hit TV show Britain's Got Talent launches its new series in the resort.

Celebrity judges Simon Cowell, Alesha Dixon, Amanda Holden and David Walliams will in town - as well as presenters Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly - on Tuesday and Wednesday, filming auditions at the historic Winter Gardens' theatre.

Blackpool schoolgirl Issy Simpson shot to fame through her appearance on Britain's Got Talent in 2017

Four sessions will take place across the two days, and there's still a chance for show fans to snap up free tickets for the afternoon sessions at 2pm by visiting www.applausestore.com.

In January last year, the show made a successful return to Blackpool for its live auditions, for the first time in five years, bringing hundreds of fans into town to catch a glimpse of the stars.

BGT executive producer Charlie Irwin said: “We have had some brilliant talent come through the door so far for the next series and we’re excited to be returning to Blackpool for our judges’ auditions.”

Initial auditions for the 2018 series have taken place at the Imperial Hotel, back in September and as recently as last Saturday.

The resort has strong links to the show, with 2017 series runner up and Blackpool schoolgirl Issy Simpson aged just eight years old when she wowed the judges with her performances last year.

And 2015 winner dog dancing trainer Jules O'Dwyer hailed from the resort, with her parents still living locally.

Among the highlights on show at last year's Blackpool auditions were a 12ft robot singing A-Ha’s Take On Me, father and daughter opera act Martin and 10-year-old Faye and hometown singers, mother and daughter duo Maternal Instinct - Kim and Bethany Markham - who hailed the ‘truly amazing’ opportunity to sing at the Opera House as a ‘dream come true’.

A packed Opera House looked stunning on screen throughout the initial broadcasts last spring.

To book tickets for the afternoon sessions, visit www.applausestore.com/book-britains-got-talent-blackpool-judges-auditions-2018.