Love Island’s dumped Kendall has ‘no regrets’

Former Lancashire beauty queen Kendall Rae Knight has become the first contestant to be dumped out of this year’s Love Island.

The 26-year-old said she was gutted to leave the ITV 2 series.

Viewers watched as Kendall was left single after the Islanders were asked to recouple in last night’s episode, meaning that she would have to leave the villa.

Speaking after her exit Kendall said: “I am a little bit gutted to be the first one out.

“I won’t lie, it’s not nice being the first one out, but I do feel positive that I did everything I wanted to do, and I stood my ground, and I have no regrets about what I did.”

The Former Miss Blackpool hit the screens when the first episode was aired at 9pm.

Kendall, who works as a retail manager, is originally from Newton-with-Scales and is a former pupil of Carr Hill High School in Kirkham.

She won the Miss Blackpool beauty competition in 2013 and went on to win Miss North West.

Six men and five women entered the luxury, camera-filled residence on the Spanish island of Majorca.

The show’s female contestants were told via text in the latest episode that one of them would be leaving, as it would be the boys who would be choosing who they wanted to partner up with.

Kendall was partnered with fitness instructor Adam Collard before Friday’s recoupling.

However, despite him leaving her for lawyer Rosie Williams, Kendall said that if she had the choice she would have stayed with Adam.

She said: “I would have chosen Adam, definitely. I think we had the most connection.

“We were both attracted to each other. If I saw him on the outside, of course I would say hello and be polite. He hasn’t done anything wrong other than going with his gut and choosing Rosie.

“He was definitely my type, though. Had I seen him in a bar on the outside world, he was someone I would have gone for.”

When asked who she thought would eventually win the ITV2 series, Kendall predicted that salesman Jack Fincham and barmaid Dani Dyer, the daughter of EastEnders actor Danny Dyer, were in with a shout.

Kendall said: “I would pick Dani and Jack. They seem to have a great connection.

“They get each other, which is really nice. They did have a glitch early on, but they click.”

Love Island continues on ITV2.