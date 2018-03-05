New dance work tells story of lighthouse keepers on the shore

A new dance performance, inspired by Wes Anderson and The Twilight Zone is to be showcased at the Marine Hall, Fleetwood, on Friday.

bgroup and China Plate present Point of Echoes, a specially commissioned rural touring dance initiative, for one night only.

The piece, at 7.30pm, is set in a lighthouse, known as Echo Point, situated off the coast of England back in 1978. It tells the story of two keepers, Eric Valentine and Bernard Humphries.

A spokesman said: “Isolated from the mainland, the pair strive to form a good working relationship, but find themselves dealing with a series of uncanny events.

“Anyone with an interest in dance, film, and the unexplained will find this show a captivating night out.

Tickets for this highly-acclaimed event are expected to sell out.

Call 01253 887693 or visit www.wyretheatres.co.uk to book in advance - tickets cost £10, students up to 26 cost £8.

* To accompany the performance, Marta Masiero from the show will lead a dance workshop on Thursday, March 8 at 7pm. The two-hour session will include movement techniques, giving an insight into the ‘extensive physical warm ups and choreographic processes the company enlists when creating a new production.’ Call 01254 660360 to book a place. Over 14s.