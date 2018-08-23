Opera House to come alive with the sounds of Greatest Showman hits

A sing-along screening of the hit movie The Greatest Showman will launch a week of cinema specials at the Opera House.

The film has been this year’s break-out box office hit, largely to the soundtrack of catchy songs such as The Greatest Show, A Million Dreams, Never Enough and the smash hit This Is Me.

A spokesman said: “The world is singing along with the most entertaining movie of the year and now you can too with this special sing-along screening of The Greatest Showman, the Golden Globe winner for Best Original Song.

“The Greatest Showman is a bold and original musical that celebrates the birth of show business and the sense of wonder we feel when dreams come to life. Inspired by the ambition and imagination of P.T. Barnum, The Greatest Showman tells the story of a visionary who rose from nothing to create a mesmerizing spectacle.

“The Greatest Showman is directed by exciting new filmmaker, Michael Gracey, with songs by Academy Award winners Benj Pasek and Justin and starring Academy Award nominee Hugh Jackman. Jackman is joined by Zac Efron, Academy Award nominee Michelle Williams, Rebecca Ferguson and Zendaya.

“It’s your time to shine - have fun, sing loud and Come Alive’.”

Also taking place is a sing-along to the recent live remake of Disney’s Beauty And The Beast, at 2pm on Wednesday, and a screening of the Peanuts movie at 11am on Wednesday.

Originally opened as a theatre and super cinema in 1939, the ability to screen films returned to the Opera House Blackpool in 2014 and now boasts one of the North West’s biggest screens.

See The Greatest Showman on Saturday, at 6pm. Book online at www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk.