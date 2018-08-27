REVEALED: Plans for major redevelopment of Fairhaven Lake

Detailed plans for a major restoration of a Fylde coast beauty spot have been unveiled.

The ambitious proposals for Fairhaven Lake include an island-based forest school accessed by boat and a new beach area.

It is also hoped to restore a Japanese garden, which is one of the original features of the surrounding parkland.

Fylde Council has already received funding of £165,500 from Big Lottery Fund and the Heritage Lottery Fund (HLF) to develop the project.

And bosses are bidding for another £1.5m from the HLF, to be matched with other sources of income, to carry out the work.

Papers submitted to planners said the project would “restore and upgrade this much loved park” and would involve “restoring several buildings of significant architectural importance and increasing the range of events, activities and volunteering opportunities available for people of all ages”.

Two separate planning applications have been submitted – for engineering work and public enhancement work. The former sets out a programme of measures, such as dredging, that are vital for the preservation of the lake.

Other improvements include an expanded cafe and bird watching centre plus a new watersports centre and upgraded footpaths.

One key scheme is the restoration of the Mawson-designed Japanese Lagoon Garden, one of the original features of the park, to link it back to the lake.

The relocation of the adventure golf course, improved children’s play areas, left , a dedicated picnic spot and use of lawns for more outdoor events are also among a raft of proposed improvements.

Tennis courts will be upgraded to enable year-round play and a shelter is proposed for the bowling green.

Among the main schemes are:

Treasure Island Forest School. This would include clearing vegetation and building a small shelter on the lake’s island for use by school parties. Youngsters could take part in activities such as outdoor survival and nature classes. The end of the island would be fenced off in the breeding season to allow water fowl nesting.

A beach area would be created in two sections next to the Watersports Centre, with the rear for family space and children’s play while the front area would be set aside to allow for landing of small craft such as kayaks and paddle boards.

Floating pontoons are proposed to enable easy access into the lake for water users. There would also be a timber deck jetty for model boat enthusiasts to launch their vessels from. This would also be used by boats travelling to the Treasure Island Forest School.

Health and safety improvements would be made along the northern edge of the lake with small posts and grab chains set on the sloped concrete embankment. Additional life preservers would be provided to supplement those already within the park.