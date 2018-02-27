Save what you see! TV veteran Roy Walker's new friendship with Happy Monday's Shaun Ryder

Comedian and ex-Catchphrase host Roy Walker will go under the microscope in a new four-part series launching tonight.

Reality TV experiment 100 Years Younger in 21 Days sees Roy challenge the aging process to try and turn back the clock, spending three weeks on the Mediterranean island of Sardinia – which boasts one of the oldest populations in the world.

Shaun Ryder takes part in ITV's 100 Years Younger In 21 Days

Seventy-seven year old Roy, who lives in Lytham when not still travelling the world for work, will tonight be revealed as having a mental age of 73, body age of 67 and a face age of 77.

Also taking part are chain smoker EastEnders’ actress June Brown, Emmerdale and Coronation Street’s Claire King, ex-EastEnder Sid Owen, Benidorm’s Sherrie Hewson, Happy Mondays’ Shaun Ryder, astrologer Russell Grant and Googlebox star Sandra Martin.

Forging an unlikely friendship, gameshow host Roy has spoken fondly of Happy Mondays frontman Shaun Ryder – who saved his life when he was dragged underwater during a surf lesson.

“I had no idea who he was – how ignorant of me,” Roy said. “But he was such a gent, he really endeared himself to me he’s so easy to get on with – like there’s two people; the rock star and the a guy who’s just great company.

Roy Walker takes part in ITV's 100 Years Younger In 21 Days

“The surfboard thing was pretty nasty... The board smashed my leg open and blood was everywhere, then I saw this hand in the water and it was Shaun wh0 dragged me back up and onto my feet.”

The incident did dent his results in the closing tests, but Roy was still happy with the outcome and said he ‘would have paid good money’ for the experience, which sees the stars follow strict diet and exercise plans – smoking, drinking, sugar and starches are all banned, while trying out some extreme anti-ageing treatments such as snail

facials and cow urine shampoos.